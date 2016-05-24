FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gibsons Energy announces $200 mln equity financing and $100 mln debenture offering
May 24, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gibsons Energy announces $200 mln equity financing and $100 mln debenture offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 13 million common shares at a price of $15.45 per common share

* Gibson energy inc says $100 million debentures will mature on July 15, 2021

* Gibson energy says net proceeds will be used to initially repay bank indebtedness, fund co’s previously announced 2016 and 2017 growth capital program

* Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum

* Gibsons announces $200 million bought deal equity financing and $100 million bought deal offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

