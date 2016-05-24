FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Timkensteel to offer, sell $75 mln of senior notes due 2021
May 24, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Timkensteel to offer, sell $75 mln of senior notes due 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp

* Timkensteel Corp says intends to offer and sell $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in registered public offering

* Says notes are expected to mature on June 1, 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds received to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its asset-based revolving credit facility

* Timkensteel announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

