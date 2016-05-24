BRIEF-Timkensteel to offer, sell $75 mln of senior notes due 2021

May 24 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp
* Timkensteel Corp says intends to offer and sell $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in registered public offering
* Says notes are expected to mature on June 1, 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds received to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its asset-based revolving credit facility
* Timkensteel announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes