BRIEF-Timkensteel to offer, sell $75 mln of senior notes due 2021

May 24 (Reuters) - Timkensteel Corp

* Timkensteel Corp says intends to offer and sell $75 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in registered public offering

* Says notes are expected to mature on June 1, 2021

* Intends to use net proceeds received to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its asset-based revolving credit facility

* Timkensteel announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)