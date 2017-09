May 25 (Reuters) - Viasat Inc

* Qtrly revenue $372 million versus $364.8 million

* Qtrly diluted per share $ 0.09

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted per share $0.29

* Says Consumer Subscribers Reached 697,000 At End Of Fiscal Q4, Up 2 pct Year-Over-Year

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $370.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viasat announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results