BRIEF-Dycom Industries posts Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS of $1.08
May 24, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dycom Industries posts Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS of $1.08

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Dycom Industries Inc

* Contract revenues of $664.6 million for quarter ended april 23, 2016 , compared to $492.4 million for quarter ended april 25, 2015

* Expects total contract revenues for q4 of fiscal 2016 to range from $750 million to $780 million

* Non-Gaap adjusted net income was $35.7 million , or $1.08 per common share diluted, for quarter ended april 23, 2016

* Sees Q4 Non-Gaap adjusted diluted earnings per common share to range from $1.45 to $1.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $597.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $730.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dycom industries, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results and provides guidance for the next fiscal quarter

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.36 to $1.51

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

