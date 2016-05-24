FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise posts Q2 non-gaap EPS of $0.42
May 24, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise posts Q2 non-gaap EPS of $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Board authorized additional $3 billion for share repurchases

* Qtrly enterprise group revenue was $7.0 billion, up 7 pct year over year, up 10 pct in constant currency

* Qtrly enterprise services revenue was $4.7 billion, down 2 pct year over year, up 1 pct in constant currency

* Hpe reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 revenue $12.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.33 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

