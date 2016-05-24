BRIEF-CNinsure Q1 revenue RMB 697.5 million

May 24 (Reuters) - Cninsure Inc

* Qtrly basic net income per ads $0.05

* Cninsure inc says number of active users of cnpad app was 27,905 in q1 of 2016, as compared to 36,679 in q4 of 2015

* Cninsure inc says total net revenues were us$140.8 million for q1 of 2016, representing an increase of 56.7%

* Cninsure reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up about 40 percent

* Q1 revenue rmb 697.5 million