BRIEF-Becker Professional Education to buy ACAMS for $330 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Becker Professional Education

* Purchase price of $330 million

* Becker Professional Education says acquisition will be modestly dilutive to earnings per share in fiscal 2017

* Becker Professional Education says ACAMS is expected to generate fiscal 2017 revenue in low $40 million range

* Deal is expected to be accretive in fiscal 2018 and beyond

* Transaction will be funded through a combination of cash and debt.

* Becker Professional Education to acquire ACAMS