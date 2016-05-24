FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cub Energy Inc posts quarterly EPS of $0.00
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cub Energy Inc posts quarterly EPS of $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Cub Energy Inc

* Production averaged 1,644 boe/d for quarter ended march 31, 2016, which is flat compared to 1,644 boe/d in comparative 2015 quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Company is evaluating 2016 work programs in light of recently reduced royalty rate of 29 pct effective January 1, 2016

* May not have sufficient cash to continue exploration and development activities

* Says continues to explore solutions to gas blending contract at RK field at Tysagaz

* Says company hopes to resume production at RK field in July 2016

* Uncertainty about sufficient cash to continue exploration, development activities creates doubt about ability to continue as going concern

* Announces Q1 2016 financial and operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.