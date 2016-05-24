FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boston Properties to buy 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boston Properties to buy 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc

* Agreed upon gross value for 49.8 pct interest is approximately $511.1 million

* Expects to pay purchase price using existing cash balances

* Boston properties inc says boston properties will be managing partner of joint venture

* Estimates that acquisition will increase its projected 2016 diluted funds from operations by approximately $0.05 per share

* There is currently no debt on property

* Impact of acquisition was not included in Boston properties’ most recent earnings guidance issued on April 26, 2016

* Estimates that acquisition will increase its projected 2016 diluted funds from operations by approximately $0.05 per share

* Boston Properties set to enter new market; signs agreement to acquire a 49.8 pct interest in Colorado Center in Santa Monica, California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.