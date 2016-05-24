BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp posts adj profit of 73 cents/ share

May 24 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $1.81 billion versus $1.91 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSC delivers solid results in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations