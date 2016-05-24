FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp posts adj profit of 73 cents/ share
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp posts adj profit of 73 cents/ share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Qtrly revenue $1.81 billion versus $1.91 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSC delivers solid results in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.