May 24 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc

* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company’s cash on hand

* Energy Recovery Inc says approved a share repurchase program that authorizes company to purchase up to $10 million of company’s outstanding common stock

* Energy recovery announces share repurchase program