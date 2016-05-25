FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance One says third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity
May 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance One says third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc

* Currently closing fiscal year 2016 books and expect sales of about $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA similar to prior year

* Third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity resulting in about $50.8 million of discrepancies

* Now restated financial results for fiscal years 2012 through 2015 and for q1 of fiscal year 2016

* Alliance one international reports results through the third quarter of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

