BRIEF-Alliance One says third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity

May 25 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc

* Currently closing fiscal year 2016 books and expect sales of about $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA similar to prior year

* Third party investigator determined improper accounting occurred at Kenyan entity resulting in about $50.8 million of discrepancies

* Now restated financial results for fiscal years 2012 through 2015 and for q1 of fiscal year 2016

* Alliance one international reports results through the third quarter of fiscal year 2016