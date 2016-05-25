BRIEF-WSP Global reaches agreement with board of Sweett Group Plc

May 25 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :

* Reached an agreement with board of directors of sweett group plc

* Under terms , sweett shareholders will be entitled to receive 35 pence (c$ 0.67) in cash for each sweett share held

* Deal values entire issued share capital of sweett at approximately gbp 24 million (c$ 46.1 million)

* Sweett directors, who have been so advised by stockdale, consider terms of acquisition to be fair and reasonable

* Wsp intends to acquire sweett to strengthen its expertise in project management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)