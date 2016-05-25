FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSP Global reaches agreement with board of Sweett Group Plc
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / in a year

BRIEF-WSP Global reaches agreement with board of Sweett Group Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :

* Reached an agreement with board of directors of sweett group plc

* Under terms , sweett shareholders will be entitled to receive 35 pence (c$ 0.67) in cash for each sweett share held

* Deal values entire issued share capital of sweett at approximately gbp 24 million (c$ 46.1 million)

* Sweett directors, who have been so advised by stockdale, consider terms of acquisition to be fair and reasonable

* Wsp intends to acquire sweett to strengthen its expertise in project management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.