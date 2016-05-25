FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toro Oil & Gas says qtrly production rev rose to $2.1 mln
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toro Oil & Gas says qtrly production rev rose to $2.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Toro Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Toro Oil & Gas Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Averaged 873 boe/d in production during Q1 2016 compared to 561 boe/d of production in Q1 2015

* Toro reduced its operating personnel subsequent to end of quarter

* As result of severely low commodity prices, co elected not to perform any drilling or significant capital operations in first half 2016

* Has been advised verbally subsequent to end of quarter that $18 million development facility will no longer be available to Toro

* Qtrly production revenue $2.1 million versus $1.7 million

* Qtrly net comprehensive loss per share of $0.03

* Issuance of about 551,000 shares to management, employees, directors in satisfaction of cash entitlements due to such individuals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.