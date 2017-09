May 25 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $167 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year sales growth relatively in line with 2015 with improved adjusted ebitda year-over-year

* Says expects Q2 sales growth to be in low single digits

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA similar to Q1 result in 2016