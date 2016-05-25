FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Millennium Iron appoints Howard Lutley as non-executive chair of board
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Millennium Iron appoints Howard Lutley as non-executive chair of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - New Millennium Iron Corp

* New Millennium Iron Corp announces appointment of new chair of the board

* Appointment Howard Lutley as non-executive chair of board of directors, effective immediately

* Lutley succeeds Lee Nichols, a co-founder of NML, director and chair since August 2003

* New Millennium Iron Corp says Nichols will remain as a director while co continues its previously announced board renewal process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
