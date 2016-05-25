FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.45
May 25, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal

* BMO financial group reports net income of $973 million for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.73

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.45

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly book value per share increased 8% from prior year to $55.57 per share

* Bank of Montreal qtrly reported revenue c$5,101 million versus c$4,526 million

* Bank of Montreal qtrly provision for credit losses c$201 million versus c$161 million

* Qtrly assets under management and administration declined $16 billion or 2% from a year ago to $817 billion

* Announced a Q3 2016 dividend of $0.86 per common share, up $0.02 per share or 2%

* Qtrly return on equity was 10.1% and adjusted return on equity was 12.1%

* At quarter-end, basel III common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.0%

* Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.0% at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

