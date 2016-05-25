FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics - FDA will not complete review of Eteplirsen NDA by PDUFA date
May 25, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics - FDA will not complete review of Eteplirsen NDA by PDUFA date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date

* FDA has communicated that they will continue to work past pdufa goal date and strive to complete their work in as timely a manner as possible

* FDA notified co that they are continuing review and internal discussions related to our pending NDA for Eteplirsen

* fda notified co that it will not be able to complete work by Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 26, 2016

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces FDA will not complete the review of the Eteplirsen new drug application by the PDUFA date

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
