BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q4 earnings per share $0.25
May 25, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q4 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Heroux-Devtek Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25

* “conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market”

* As at March 31, 2016, Heroux-Devtek’s funded backlog stood at $460 million, versus $459 million at beginning of fiscal year

* “for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 we anticipate sales to reach approximately $420 million”

* FY2017 revenue view c$429.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Devtek - confident that final assembly of pre-production shipset will be completed as planned in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Devtek Inc - production requirements associated to deliveries for Boeing contract scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017 will be met

* Devtek reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25 excluding items

* Q4 sales c$117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$114.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

