BRIEF-Innocoll says Xaracoll meets primary endpoint in Phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief

May 25 (Reuters) - Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Announces Xaracoll (Bupivacaine-Collagen bioresorbable implant) meets primary endpoint in both pivotal phase 3 trials in postoperative pain relief

* Xaracoll was well tolerated in studies

* Incidence of overall adverse events was similar to placebo arm of each study

* There were no Xaracoll-related serious adverse events

* Based on results, Innocoll plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration this year