BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces proposed offering of $300 mln of senior notes
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calatlantic Group announces proposed offering of $300 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc :

* Calatlantic Group Inc announces proposed offering of $300 million of senior notes

* To use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company’s 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016

* Company expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds of notes offering to repay or repurchase company’s 10 3/4% senior notes due September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

