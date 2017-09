May 25 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas commences tender offer for 1.55% senior notes due 2016

* Commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $550,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 1.55% senior notes due 2016