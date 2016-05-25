FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Terrace Energy says management, staff voluntarily reduced salaries
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Terrace Energy says management, staff voluntarily reduced salaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Terrace Energy Corp :

* Terrace continues restructuring plans and provides update

* Subsidiary was unable to satisfy certain financial ratio covenants set out in credit agreement with its secured lender

* All material capital expenditures have been deferred until late 2017

* Has negotiated right to receive additional distributions of future cash flows from STS after certain financial milestones are achieved

* Management and staff have voluntarily modified their employment contracts to substantially reduce salaries

* Company, on behalf of STS, was able to successfully negotiate settlement of over USD$25 million in secured debt without having to pay cash

* Will continue to work with advisors to evaluate different financial options, including, but not limited to, raising additional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.