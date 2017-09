May 25 (Reuters) - Altair Gold Inc :

* Altair to acquire Epic Mining Corp

* Announce signing of a binding letter of intent, with an arm’s length company, to acquire 100% of Epic Mining Corp

* Epic Mining Corp in turn owns 99% of Panamericana SAC