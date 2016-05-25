FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wellesley bancorp, inc. announces increased cash dividend and appointment of CFO
May 25, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wellesley bancorp, inc. announces increased cash dividend and appointment of CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Wellesley Bancorp Inc

* Approved quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders of $0.04 per common share, an increase of $0.01 over prior quarter’s dividend

* Announced that, effective july 1, 2016 , board has appointed Michael W. Dvorak as CFO

* Board approved a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.04 per common share, increase of $0.01 over prior quarter’s dividend

* Wellesley Bancorp inc says Dvorak is replacing company’s current cfo, Gary P. Culyer , who is retiring effective july 1

* Wellesley Bancorp inc says Dvorak is replacing company's current cfo, Gary P. Culyer , who is retiring effective july 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
