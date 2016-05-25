FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAON to make up to $25 mln in purchases of company shares
May 25, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AAON to make up to $25 mln in purchases of company shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - AAON Inc

* AAON announces cash dividend, stock buyback program and changes to the board of directors

* Declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.11 per share or $0.22 annually

* Authorized company to make up to $25.0 million in purchases of company shares

* Angela E. Kouplen, along with two incumbents, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. and A. H. McElroy II, were elected to company’s board

* Says all shares purchased will be restored to status of authorized but unissued stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
