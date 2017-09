May 25 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Angela Braly elected to ExxonMobil board

* With election of Braly, ExxonMobil board stands at 14 directors, 12 of whom are non-employee directors

* Braly is former Chairman, President And Chief Executive Officer of health insurance company Wellpoint, now known as Anthem