BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces organizational and leadership changes
May 25, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes announces organizational and leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker hughes announces organizational and leadership changes

* Belgacem Chariag, who was vice president and chief integration officer, will serve as president, global operations

* Derek Mathieson will serve as chief commercial officer of newly formed commercial strategy organization

* Baker Hughes has combined its technology and global products and services (GPS) organizations to create one global organization

* All changes were effective as of May 24, 2016

* Consolidated previous regional operations structure into one global organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

