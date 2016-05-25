FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HP Inc's profit from cont ops falls to 38 cents per share
May 25, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HP Inc's profit from cont ops falls to 38 cents per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - HP Inc :

* Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Says for fiscal 2016 Q3, HP estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in range of $0.37 to $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $11.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for fiscal 2016 Q3, HP estimates GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in range of $0.34 to $0.37

* Says for fiscal 2016, HP estimates non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in range of $1.59 to $1.65

* Qtrly personal systems net revenue was down 10% year over year (down 5% in constant currency)

* Q2 printing revenue $4,637 million versus $5,508 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $47.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations to be in range of $1.52 to $1.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude $0.07 per diluted share, related to restructuring charges

* GAAP diluted net EPS from continuing operations estimates exclude $0.03 per diluted share, related to restructuring charges

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $11.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.72 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.59 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.52 to $1.58 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

