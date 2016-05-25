FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NetApp posts Q4 non-gaap EPS of $0.55
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NetApp posts Q4 non-gaap EPS of $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Netapp Inc

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company will increase Q1 fiscal year 2017 dividend by 6 pct to $0.19 per share

* NetApp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03

* Q4 revenue $1.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.39

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
