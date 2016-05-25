FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc

* Operating margin in Q1 16 was 5.8% compared to 7.0% in q1 15

* Sonoma inc - we are on track to deliver on both our near and longer-term goals

* Gross margin was 35.8% in q1 16 versus 36.8% in q1 15

* Comparable brand revenue growth in q1 16 increased 4.5%

* Sees q2 total net revenues $1,145 - $1,175 millions

* Sees q2 comparable brand revenue up 1% - 4%

* Sees q2 diluted eps $0.54 - $0.60

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
