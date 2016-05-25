FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CSRA Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CSRA Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Csra Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5,000 million - $5,200 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.91 - $2.04

* Sees affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in revenue of 2 percent to 3 percent

* Affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in adjusted eps of 8 percent to 10 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $5.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $1.29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.