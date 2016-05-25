BRIEF-CSRA Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

May 25 (Reuters) - Csra Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5,000 million - $5,200 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.91 - $2.04

* Sees affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in revenue of 2 percent to 3 percent

* Affirms its long-term model of average compound annual growth in adjusted eps of 8 percent to 10 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $5.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $1.29 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.31 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S