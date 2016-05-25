FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy says agreed to $50 mln bought deal financing
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy says agreed to $50 mln bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Underwriters will have option to purchase additional 535,000 common shares issued under offering to cover over-allotments

* Cardinal Energy Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially reduce indebtedness

* Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million shares for $9.35 per common share

* Following closing of offering, Cardinal expects to increase its base capital expenditure budget and update its 2016 guidance

* Net bank debt, following closing of offering, is expected to be approximately $40 million

* Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces $50 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.