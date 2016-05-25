FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New York REIT to buy nearly all JBG properties
May 25, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York REIT to buy nearly all JBG properties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Deal will form an estimated $8.4 billion enterprise value reit

* New York Reit Inc Says Transaction Will Be Tax Free to nyrt shareholders

* New york reit inc says combined company will be headquartered in chevy chase, md with a regional office in new york city

* Says as part of transaction, nyrt’s external management contract will be terminated upon closing

* Post deal, nyrt stockholders will own about 34.8% of combined company’s shares and units and jbg equityholders will own about 65.2%

* Jbg toget 319.9 million shares of stock, operating partnership units of nyrt for interests in jbg properties and contribution of its management co

* Upon closing, new board of directors of combined company will be comprised of nine members, a majority of whom will be independent

* New york reit inc says matt kelly will be named chief executive officer of combined company

* Nyrt stockholders at time of completion will own about 34.8% of combined co’s shares and units and jbg equityholders will own about 65.2%

* Michael happel , nyrt’s current ceo has agreed to assist in transition;will serve as consultant to combined co for a transition period

* Combined company to be renamed jbg realty trust

* Pro forma for combination, two largest stakeholders in jbg, will own approximately 10% and 15%, respectively of combined company

* Combined company intends to obtain a new senior unsecured credit facility of up to $1.5 billion

* Combined company intends to pursue strategic joint ventures, recapitalizations, and disposition of select non-core properties

* Jbg team to internally manage combined company, terminating existing nyrt management agreement

* New york reit to combine with the jbg companies to create $8.4 billion new york city and washington, d.c. Reit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
