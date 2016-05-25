FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-US Foods Holding says IPO of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-US Foods Holding says IPO of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* Says Initial Public Offering of 44.4 million common shares priced at $23.00per share

* Shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on may 26, 2016, under symbol “USFD”

* Goldman, sachs & co., morgan stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for offering

* US Foods announces pricing of its Initial Public Offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
