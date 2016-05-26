FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honey Badger Exploration announces acquisition of Wemindji diamond claims in Quebec
May 26, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honey Badger Exploration announces acquisition of Wemindji diamond claims in Quebec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc

* Honey Badger Exploration announces acquisition of Wemindji diamond claims in Quebec

* Entered into an agreement to acquire 29 claims located approximately 20 kilometres south-east of Wemindji

* Consideration for deal includes issuance of 3 million common shares of co and payment of $5,000 cash to property vendor

* Consideration for deal includes issuance of 1 million shares and payment of $5,000 cash to sparton resources inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

