BRIEF-TD Bank Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.20

May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.20

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.07

* Dominion bank - q2 return on common equity (adjusted) 14.0 percent versus 15 percent

* Dominion bank - u.s. Retail net income was c$719 million ( us$537 million ) this quarter compared with c$594 million ( us$476 million ) on a reported basis

* Q2 total revenue c$8,259 million versus c$7,759 million

* Dominion bank qtrly canadian retail net income was c$1.5 billion, an increase of 2% over q2 last year

* Q2 provision for credit losses c$584 million versus c$375 million

* Dominion bank - q2 net interest income c$4,880 million versus c$4,580 million

* Dominion - q2 reported earnings figures include impairment of goodwill, non-financial assets, other charges of $116 million after tax (6 centsper share)

* Td’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a basel iii fully phased-in basis was 10.1%, compared with 9.9% last quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view c$1.16, revenue view c$7.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Td bank group reports second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)