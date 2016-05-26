FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports Q1 loss per share $0.17
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Titan Machinery reports Q1 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc

* Announces results for fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $284.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to achieve our $100 million inventory reduction goal and modeling assumptions for fiscal 2017

* “Continue to face headwinds in agricultural and construction segments”

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS range from slight loss to break-even

* Ahead of schedule in marketing of aged inventory, having sold $25 million of $74 million targeted aged equipment inventory in q1 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.