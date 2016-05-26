BRIEF-Genesco reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

May 26 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc

* Genesco reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $649 million versus I/B/E/S view $658.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.80 to $4.90

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Qtrly comparable sales for company reflected a 1% increase in same store sales and e-commerce sales were flat

* Board has replaced remaining $11 million balance of a previous $100 million repurchase program authorized in january 2016

* Reiterating full year outlook

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S