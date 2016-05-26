FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dollar General says Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
May 26, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollar General says Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp

* Dollar General reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of April 29, 2016, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $3.07 billion compared to $2.84 billion as of May 1, 2015

* Net sales increased 7.0 percent to $5.27 billion in 2016 Q1

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $5.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

