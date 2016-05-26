FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Movado Q1 adj earnings per share $0.19 excluding items
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Movado Q1 adj earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc

* Updates full year outlook to sales of $565 million to $580 million and operating income of $55 million to $60 million

* Anticipates net income in fiscal 2017 to be approximately $36.5 million to $40.0 million, or $1.55 to $1.70 per diluted share

* Movado group inc sees full year operating income of $55 million to $60 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.13per share

* “given current retail trends, particularly in fashion watch category in us, we feel it is prudent to lower our annual outlook”

* Movado group, inc. Announces first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees fy 2017 sales $565 million to $580 million

* Q1 sales $114.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.