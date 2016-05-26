BRIEF-Patterson Q4 sales $1.5 bln

May 26 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies :

* Establishes adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 of $2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share

* “taken initial steps toward repositioning Patterson Companies for more sustainable and profitable growth in future”

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70

* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion