BRIEF-Patterson Q4 sales $1.5 bln
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Patterson Q4 sales $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies :

* Establishes adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 of $2.60 to $2.70 per diluted share

* “taken initial steps toward repositioning Patterson Companies for more sustainable and profitable growth in future”

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Patterson Companies Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70

* Q4 sales $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
