FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trina Solar reports qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS of $0.29
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trina Solar reports qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS of $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd -

* Qtrly net revenues were $816.9 million , a decrease of 15.1% from Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly gross margin was 17.1%, compared with 19.1% in Q4

* Trina Solar Ltd qtrly total module shipments were 1,423.3 MW, decreased 19.9% sequentially

* Reiterates 2016 total PV module shipment guidance of between 6.30 GW and 6.55 GW

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted ads $0.29

* Expects to ship between 1.50 GW and 1.60 GW of PV modules in q2

* Updates 2016 guidance of global solar power project connections to between 400 MW and 500 MW from original guidance of 750 MW to 850 MW

* Year-Over-Year increase in revenues and shipments for quarter was mainly driven by markets in China , U.S., and India

* Trina Solar announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $816.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $786.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.