FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor reports Q1 revenue $12 mln vs $10.5 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor reports Q1 revenue $12 mln vs $10.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Actions Semiconductor reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $12 million versus $10.5 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $12.0 million, as compared to revenue of $11.9 million for q4 of 2015

* Net loss attributable to actions semiconductor’s shareholders for Q1 of 2016 was $3.9 million or $0.089 per ADS

* “Anticipates that its ability to increase revenue will be limited for next few quarters.”

* Expect research and development expenditures in 2016 to be below 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.