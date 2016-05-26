BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor reports Q1 revenue $12 mln vs $10.5 mln

May 26 (Reuters) - Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Actions Semiconductor reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $12 million versus $10.5 million

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $13.5 million to $14.5 million

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $12.0 million, as compared to revenue of $11.9 million for q4 of 2015

* Net loss attributable to actions semiconductor’s shareholders for Q1 of 2016 was $3.9 million or $0.089 per ADS

* “Anticipates that its ability to increase revenue will be limited for next few quarters.”

* Expect research and development expenditures in 2016 to be below 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)