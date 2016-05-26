FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realogy announces proposed $500 mln offering of senior notes
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realogy announces proposed $500 mln offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp :

* Proposing to issue $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023

* Continues to evaluate a potential debt transaction in which company would extend maturity date on its term loan b facility

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Realogy announces proposed $500 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
