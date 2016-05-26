BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream qtrly cash flow from operating activities $0.04/shr

May 26 (Reuters) - Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd

* Qtrly cash flow from operating activities per common share $0.04

* Tidewater forecasts an $85-$125 million capital spend over next 12-18 months

* Qtrly total revenues $18.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$10.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater midstream and infrastructure ltd. Announces first quarter 2016 results