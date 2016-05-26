BRIEF-RBC Bearings posts Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.86/share

May 26 (Reuters) - RBC Bearings Inc :

* RBC Bearings incorporated announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 sales $162.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $160.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RBC Bearings Inc says backlog as of April 2, 2016 was $346.4 million compared to $209.6 million as of March 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)