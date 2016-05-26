BRIEF-The Wendy's Company appoints Todd Penegor as CEO

May 26 (Reuters) - Wendys Co :

* Todd Penegor has been appointed chief executive officer of company, in addition to his current role as president

* Emil Brolick has retired from management duties with company

* Bob Wright, EVP and chief operations officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for international division on May 30

* Penegor has served as chief financial officer of company since 2013

* Brolick will continue to serve on board of directors, and Penegor will join board of directors

* The Wendy's Company appoints Todd Penegor chief executive officer