May 26 (Reuters) - Patient Home Monitoring Corp

* Posts second quarter financials; announces integration and reimbursement cut restructuring plan on target

* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 totaled $33,755,000, as compared to $13,036,000 in same quarter a year ago