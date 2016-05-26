FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPX says Gilbert Palter will join board of directors
May 26, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPX says Gilbert Palter will join board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - RPX Corp :

* Approved a $50 million increase in company’s share buyback authorization, for a total authorization of $150 million

* As of March 31, 2016 company had repurchased approximately $50 million of its shares under original $100 million authorization

* Reached a settlement agreement with Mangrove Partners; with addition of Palter, RPX’s board of directors will now include eight directors

* Settlement agreement also provides that Mangrove and RPX will mutually seek to identify an additional new director to board

* Pursuant to settlement agreement, Mangrove has agreed to certain standstill and voting provisions

* RPX announces Gilbert Palter to join board of directors and $50 million increase in share buyback authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

